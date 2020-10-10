Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – October 11th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Overcast & Muggy for your Sunday!

The remnants of Delta will continue to pound us with lots of moisture and steady rainfall overnight into Sunday morning. Sunday expect scattered showers for the day and overcast skies that will begin to die down for the evening. Highs will reach the mid 70’s for the afternoon. By the evening, only seeing isolated areas of light rainfall.

Lot’s of clearing Monday, with clouds turning to sunshine by the afternoon.

76 & 53 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

