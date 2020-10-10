Titans Finally Allowed to Return to Practice Facility Saturday

Rick Nyman
The Tennessee Titans were back on the practice field Saturday for the first time since September 29th.

The NFL closed their practice facilities because of a COVID out-break, which affected over 20 players and team personnel.

The team was allowed to go back to work after two straight days of no positive tests.

Tennessee didn’t receive many positive comments when some players gathered for off-campus work-outs.

Many felt that broke safety protocols and deserved severe punishment.

Those remarks were hard for the Titans to ignore.

Said safety Kevin Byard:”Just certain comments about you know we should forfeit. Just different comments like that kind of frustrated me because like I said we’re in a pandemic is something that I just believe that if anybody went into this season thinking that there wasn’t go to be a couple of positive tests or outbreaks somewhere of all 32 teams. I think that was kind of foolish to think.”
Added quarterback Ryan Tannehill:”It’s a snap reaction society we live in today. People feel very empowered to have strong opinions. Really go to extremes without knowing details and how things actually went down. At the end of the day, it doesn’t affect me.”

Tennessee is scheduled to host Buffalo Tuesday night at 7pm, and the game will be televised on News 12 Now.

 

