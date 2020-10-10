Bradley County softball coach dies in tragic drowning incident

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Lake Forest Middle School assistant softball coach Hubert Conley died during a trip to Pensacola, Florida this weekend.

According to our CBS affiliate WKRG, Conley drowned due to rip currents about five miles east of Pensacola Beach.

Bradley County Schools extended their condolences in a facebook post this evening.

“Bradley County Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Hubert Conley. He was a fixture and role model on the softball field and a pillar in the community. His contagious spirit will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

