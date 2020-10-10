6 arrested in vandalism of Confederate marker

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police say six people accused of covering a Confederate marker in Tennessee with adhesive, feathers and spray paint were arrested and charged with vandalism. News outlets cited a statement from police in reporting that all six were charged early Friday with vandalizing the Daughters of the Confederacy marker in Collierville’s Town Square. Authorities said none of the suspects live in the Shelby County community. The statement said officers at the scene saw the suspects getting into two cars and arrested them. There have been repeated calls recently to remove the marker, which declares the location as “Confederate Park.”

