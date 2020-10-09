Weather Update: Friday Mornings Forecast – October 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Unsettled Weather Times Are Ahead For This Weekend!



This Morning: Expect some clouds and milder through the morning. We’ll see lows this morning between 60-63, a bit cooler in the mountains to the East of the city itself, and a few areas of patchy fog.

This Afternoon: More clouds moving in for Friday along with a few more passing showers. Cooler afternoon highs as well – Thursday, we had an official high of 83. Today, highs will settle into the mid to upper 70′ at best.

Overnight: Areas of rain and wet once Friday night with lows only in the low to mid 60’s. Temperatures will be fairly consistent across the area due to the cloud cover, and we’ll see more areas of patchy fog by daybreak Saturday.

Extended Forecast: Lots of clouds and warm for Saturday with a few showers possible and highs in the upper 70’s. Breezy with showers and a few storms likely, especially Saturday night with lows in the upper 60’s. Even more showers will stay with us for Sunday, with highs near 75. The remnants of Hurricane Delta will move to our Northeast Sunday night with a little drier and continued warm weather for Monday, October 12.

76 & 53 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

