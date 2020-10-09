WDEF News 12 Now To Launch Live, Local Newscast At 5:30 p.m. On October 12

Chattanooga, TN – WDEF News 12 Now, serving the Chattanooga, TN, area, will launch a new half-hour live local weekday newscast at 5:30 p.m. on October 12. News 12 Now at 5:30 launches with a homecoming of sorts to the Tennessee Valley, a community oriented focus and a flare for seeing the good in our world. The new newscast will be followed by News 12 Now at 6:00, The CBS Evening News at 6:30pm, and Prime News at 7:00pm, the area’s only live, local prime time newscast.

News 12 Now at 5:30 will be anchored by Emily Cassulo along with Chattanooga native Andrew Harrison, making his return to broadcasting in his hometown. Andrew says, “I’ve worked for 22 years to get back home to Chattanooga, and I can’t wait to report the news to the Tennessee Valley and North Georgia, the people I grew up with.”

- Advertisement -

Along with daily local, regional, and national headlines and weather, News 12 Now at 5:30 brings to the table new feature segments showcasing the community and particularly, the good, to be found daily in and around the Tennessee Valley. Kay Blevins will host “Your Community with Kay,” focusing on interviews with news makers and those striving to build up our community. “Chip’s Good Word” with Chip Chapman shares positive, uplifting, and inspiring stories daily. Chip says, “This is something I feel strongly about, something our community wants and needs to see, that there is good around us all the time. Especially right now.”

“We, as journalists, are compelled to tell the truth in our world, both the bad and the good. News 12 Now has a great history of both. Our commitment to our viewers remains as it has been since WDEF launched as the first station in Chattanooga, 66 years ago. The legacy of being “Luther’s station” lives on with our team as we work to bring fresh stories of great local importance to our viewers, share the relevance of national or world events, and when we can… lift people up. News 12 Now at 5:30 offers a great opportunity to showcase some of these lesser seen stories, plus serves more of our community with an earlier look at critical issues,” said Dutch Terry, News Director of News 12 Now.