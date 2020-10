CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting of two teenagers Thursday evening in East Chattanooga.

It happened at 2600 N. Orchard Knob Avenue after 5 PM.

The victims were a 15 and a 17 year old male.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the shootings, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.