Tivoli Theatre now showing movies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A historic Chattanooga staple reopens its doors to the public.

The Tivoli Theatre has reopened with movies.

Friday night, they gave a free showing of the movie “42.”

People could reserve their tickets online.

Once they arrived, they were given temperature checks at the front door and provided masks for people who did not have them.

They also put spacers on the floor to help with social distancing and are operating at reduced capacity.

Attendees were happy to see the Tivoli opening back up.

“I’m real excited. I’ve been coming here all my life ever since the 50’s,” Tommy Jenkins said.

“I hope we get to do a lot of other stuff reopening soon, get back to a little bit more normal things, but it’s great that the historic Tivoli can be open too,” David Pharr said.

“We just thought it would be really something fun to do. We have not been able to go to the movies obviously in a really long time and it’s the first day of fall break too. So it’s something fun we can all do together,” Amber Pharr said.

The Tivoli had been closed for around 7 months, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend they are showing “Back to the Future” and “Jurassic Park.”

Check out their website for tickets and more details.