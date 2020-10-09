Teen violence concerns

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
48

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two teens were shot in the 2400 block of Dodson Avenue on August 31st. As of Tuesday, a 17 year-old was arrested in connection to that crime. He makes the third teen, arrested this week that was involved in a crime dealing with gun violence.

According to CPD, there has been 6 shootings involving juveniles in 2020.

- Advertisement -

Below is a report of juvenile related shootings since 2018:

Data provided by CPD

Councilman Byrd of District 8 says that the senseless violence has to stop.

“A lot of these kids are hurt and a lot of the families are hurt because they have lost lives themselves. So, when they someone that hurt them or a part of a group that hurt them, they retaliate and we have to show them how to retaliate with love and let the system take care of it and not take justice into their own hands,” adds Byrd.

Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw says that most of the juveniles that he sees are one time offenders.

But, if a teen is a repeat offender then the district attorney may ask for a transfer hearing which would charge the juvenile as an adult.

Judge Philyaw says, “That’s a very serious hearing, because what the state is asking the court to consider doing is removing from that child their status as a minor for criminal responsibility.”

Both Councilman Byrd and Judge Philyaw agree that one wrong move can change the rest of your life.

“Your little problems of today could become lifelong problems if you act on them sometimes. What you do, even as a juvenile, has long term consequences,” adds Judge Philyaw.

Previous articleTwo teens shot on Orchard Knob Avenue
Next articlePandemic Highlights Mental Health Struggles
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.