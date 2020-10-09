Both teachers facing sexual abuse charges are twin brothers

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The sexual abuse investigation in northeast Alabama schools has netted another teacher.

And both of the suspects are brothers.

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office got a complaint about inappropriate contact with a juvenile.

They arrested Fort Payne teacher Donavan Wayne Dalton on a charge of a school employee having sexual contact with a student. More charges are possible.

Sheriff Nick Welden says “This will be an ongoing investigation as our investigators continue to gather more information. More charges are possible as this investigation takes shape.”

He is the twin brother of the Sylvania High teacher who was arrested earlier this week.

Dustin Dalton was charged with enticing a child and disseminating obscene material.

“I want the public to be assured that this case is our utmost priority. Nothing matters more than protecting the children of our county. Every child should be able to have an education without these types of predatory monsters seeking to take advantage of them,” he said.

“We want to be thorough in these investigations and make sure we seek the appropriate charges so these victims can get the justice they deserve. Mistakes can lead to a miscarriage of justice, and we want to ensure these offenders feel the full weight of the justice system,” said Sheriff Welden.

If you have any information about more victims that the Sheriff’s Office should know about, please call 256-845-3801. Your identity will be kept confidential.