Nobel Peace Prize awarded to World Food Program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a recognition that shines light on vulnerable communities across the Middle East and Africa that the U.N. agency seeks to help, those starving and living in war zones that may rarely get the world’s attention. From Yemen to South Sudan, food insecurity is a growing scourge, made worse by a mixture of military conflict, environmental disaster and the economic fallout of the pandemic. Last year alone, the Rome-based organization provided aid to almost 100 million people in 88 countries.

By ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press