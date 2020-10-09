Group launches campaign to reassure us on the voting process

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We are just 25 days away from the November general election, and if you’re worried about voter suppression, the Count Every Vote Project aims to put your mind at ease.

The National Council on Election Integrity started a 20 million dollar campaign.

The project reminds voters that elections in difficult times are nothing new.

America has held elections during the Spanish Flu outbreak, the Great Depression, and even the Civil War.

Former Congressman Zach Wamp says “The world is watching. It’s not going to be perfect. It never is.”

“The federal government does not run the election. 50 States run the election. Tennessee is different from Georgia even. So, they all have the responsibility of carrying out the election. We have to trust them. We have to make sure that every legal vote is cast and counted and then we accept the result.”

Election day is November 3rd. Early voting begins Wednesday.