Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – October 8th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Pretty Quiet Weather Wise, But Tropical Showers Are Ahead For The Upcoming Weekend!



This Morning: Mostly clear and comfortably cool, with lows in the upper 40’s to the mid 50’s, along with more patchy fog, especially to the East of the Metro Chattanooga area.

This Afternoon: Dry and continued warm, with some sunshine for this Thursday. Clouds, however, will increase later into the afternoon, and we’ll see highs back in the low (and possibly) middle 80’s.

Overnight:Becoming partly cloudy and milder Thursday night with lows in the low 60’s. As the clouds increase, temperatures won’t be quite as cool. It’ll feel a little muggy waking up early Friday morning.

Extended Forecast: More clouds move in for Friday, but mainly dry. Any possible showers Friday will not happen until very late Highs will settle into the upper 70’s. Becoming breezy with areas of rain moving in from the Southwest for the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Delta will move to our Northeast late Sunday with a little drier and continued warm weather for next Monday.

76 & 53 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

