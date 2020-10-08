Thursday High School Football Scores

Maryville 35
Bradley Central 13
Soddy Daisy 31
Signal Mt 15
Marion Co 26
Tyner 14
East Hamilton 48
Hixson 18
Boyd Buchanan 56
Lookout Valley 0
East Ridge 28
Central 21
McMinn Co 50
Notre Dame 6
