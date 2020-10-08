Tennessee man killed in crash of small plane in Alabama

WATERLOO, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot. News outlets report that an aircraft traveling from Dallas to Knoxville, Tennessee, didn’t show up on time. That prompted officials to use a signal to locate the cellphone of the pilot, who was the only person aboard. A more than two-hour search that began late Wednesday located wreckage near a wildlife management area in extreme northwest Alabama. Authorities identify the pilot as a 69-year-old man, but they didn’t release his name immediately.

