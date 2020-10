Chattanooga Police are charging a second suspect in connection with the death of Torran Madding.

37 year old Montrell Crumsey was already in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

- Advertisement -

Now, he’s charged with Criminal Homicide.

Witnesses told police Madding was walking along 45th Street when someone in a car shot him.

The shooting happened August 7th.

A 16 year old is also charged with Criminal Homicide in this case.