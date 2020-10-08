New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Stay Under 10,000 for Second Week in a Row

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee stayed under 10,000 for the second week in a row with 9,839. This is up slightly from 9,802 the week before. The number of continuous claims continues to drop with 125,238; down from 138,727. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
New Hamilton County claims rose by one to 457. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 1,953. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,323 new claims and Knox County saw 603 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|September 5, 2020
|11,706
|176,388
|September 12, 2020
|10,771
|163,791
|September 19, 2020
|11,313
|152,195
|September 26, 2020
|9,802
|138,727
|October 3, 2020
|9,839
|125,238
|Claims Since March 15
|871,580
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|457
|6,516
|Bradley County
|155
|1,781
|McMinn County
|66
|753
|Rhea County
|45
|495
|Marion County
|36
|372
|Polk County
|22
|182
|Grundy County
|26
|158
|Meigs County
|27
|203
|Bledsoe County
|17
|112
|Sequatchie County
|17
|167