New Riverfront Parkway Mural hopes to Increase Community Engagement

A new mural highlighting the unique features and landscape Chattanooga has to offer was painted on Riverfront Parkway Thursday between Chestnut Street & Power Alley.

The mural incorportates features like the Tennessee River, Chattanooga skyline, and local wildlife.

- Advertisement -

Artist Alex Pauloza says his inspiration came from the city of Chattanooga.

“Just wanted to highlight our beautiful city especially our landscape and scenery just to celebrate Chattanooga. This mural is going to be a little interactive as well so parents and kids can enjoy the mural together,” says Alex.

This mural is part of River City Company’s One Riverfront Chattanooga to improve community engagement and stimulate the local economy.

“There’s a lot of great, open public space right where we are with the Chattanooga Green and Rice’s landing so it’s a great opportunity to bring your family, grab your mask, come down with a picnic and a blanket just enjoy the riverfront and also this fun, little addition. We hope when you come down and look at the mural and enjoy it, that you’ll also go grab lunch or an ice cream cone or go visit one of the businesses here on the Riverfront,” says Amy Donahue, Director of Marketing and Communication at River City Company.

Volunteers began painting Thursday morning and finished the mural by the afternoon.

Visitors can go check it out anytime.

To learn more about Riverfront’s events and it’s upcoming Street Party, head here http://www.oneriverfrontcha.com/

Reporting in Chattanooga, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.