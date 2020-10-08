Moccasin Bend Park building a new welcome center

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – For three years now, the National Park service has operated the nation’s only National Archaeological District at Moccasin Bend.

This morning park officials launched the next phase of that project.

- Advertisement -

They’re calling the first phase the Open the Gateway campaign.

It will include a welcome facility and an orientation center, where visitors can learn about the history of the trails.

Park officials say they hope visitors will appreciate what the project brings to the community.

Tricia Mims who runs the National Park Partners says “It’s really the first time that people will be welcomed officially to our wonderful National Archaeological District at Moccasin Bend.”

Mims says the second phase will include a trail that follows the Tennessee River along the southern end of Stringers’ Ridge.