Hamilton County passes 100 death mark from pandemic

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While the Covid-19 numbers drop in Hamilton County, the deaths continue to slowly mount.

The Health Department added two more victims on Thursday, pushing the number of deaths over the hundred mark to 101.

We saw the first death on March 25th. We hit passed the 50 mark two months ago.

“It is with deep sadness and respect that we honor these 101 lives that have been lost,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “These are not just numbers or statistics. Each one of these deaths represents a very real and painful loss to family and friends as well as to our community. Our staff working on the COVID response have developed relationships with many of these patients and their families while monitoring them during their illness.”

But as we remember the losses, Health officials are cautiously optimistic about the future, if we continue to stay on our guard.

“With COVID-19 protective measures in place, we can plan for a holiday season that is responsible and safe,” Barnes said, “And not lose the progress we have made on slowing the spread of a virus that has brought our community great loss and required much sacrifice.”