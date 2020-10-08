Chattanooga Airport Begins Parking Garage Construction

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Airport began construction on its $25 million dollar parking deck yesterday with the installation of its first support beam in what is being called a milestone.

The nearly 50 foot tall concrete beam in front of the passenger terminal at Chattanooga Airport is the first of nearly 500 that builders will put into place as they construct a new parking garage.

Terry Hart, President and CEO of Chattanooga Airport Authority, says the project was a long time coming.

“There were different projects that we identified, one of them was a parking garage. Simply put, our parking around the terminal had come to a point where we could not do any more surface parking so we needed to go up with a parking garage,” says Hart.

Hart says builders’ plan on installing about 13 pieces a day over the next 40 days, with hopes of having them up by Thanksgiving. Tammy Barber, a frequent flyer out of the airport, says the project has her relieved.

“I’m glad they’re going to be getting a new airport garage because we love to travel from Chattanooga, we love the convenience of it. And we need more parking,” says Barber.

Hart says the additional parking is much needed for the airport, and will make future flying experiences for passengers that much easier.