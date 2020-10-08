Braves Travis D’Arnaud Sets Record in NLDS

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
After playing for three teams in 2019, Travis d’Arnaud was confident he had found a lasting home when he signed with the Atlanta Braves last winter. It has turned out to be the perfect fit for d’Arnaud to deliver a postseason to remember. After hitting homers in each of the first two games of the NL Division Series, d’Arnaud hit a two-run double in Atlanta’s four-run third inning on Thursday that helped give the Braves a 7-0 win and a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins. D’Arnaud drove in seven runs in the sweep – a record for a catcher in a division series.
