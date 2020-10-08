Braves Advance to NLCS With 7-0 Win Over Miami

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
HOUSTON (AP) – Rookie Kyle Wright dazzled for six innings in his postseason debut, and the Atlanta Braves rode their superb pitching to beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 for a three-game sweep and their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2001. Atlanta had lost eight straight Division Series, including in each of the previous two seasons, before outscore the Marlins 18-5, including 11-0 in the final two games. The Braves are 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA in the postseason, allowing five runs in 49 innings. They will play the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego in the NLCS starting Monday.
