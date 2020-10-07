Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – October 7th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mild Mornings & Some Warmer Afternoons Ahead, ThenTropical Rain for The Weekend!



This Morning: Mostly clear again with lows in the upper 40’s & 50’s. A great deal of patchy fog is popping up as well, with zero – ZERO – visibility in Scottsboro, Dayton, Athens, and Murphy.

Tis Afternoon: A dry & pleasant day, with lots of sunshine & a slightly warmer afternoon. Tuesday, we hit 79, and today, we’ll see low & mid 80’s. Again, another beautiful day.

Overnight: Fair and not as cool Wednesday night with lows in the upper 50’s, along with more patchy fog.

Extended Forecast: Dry and warmer with some sunshine Thursday and highs back in the low 80’s. More clouds move in for Friday, but mainly dry. Areas of rain will move in from the Southwest from the remnants of Hurricane Delta for our upcoming weekend.

77 & 54 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

