Watch Live Coverage: Vice Presidential Debate

Salt Lake City, UT (WDEF) – Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris meet Wednesday night for the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate. This will be the only debate between the two candidates. The debate begins at 9pm EST and CBS News has special coverage which you can watch in the player below.

The debate will be divided into nine ten minute segments. The topics of each segment have not been disclosed. Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, is moderating the debate.

The next Presidential Debate is currently scheduled for October 15 in Miami, Florida.