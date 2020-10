HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A man who was shot yesterday in northern Hamilton County, has died.

51 year old Jeffrey Conner died in the hospital this morning.

He was shot around 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon on Melanie Lane, off of highway 58 near Georgetown.

His remains will be taken to the medical examiners office.

The investigation remains open, but deputies say there’s no danger to the community at this time.