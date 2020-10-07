Titans COVID Outbreak Continues With Two More Positive Tests Wednesday

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots have canceled practice amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus. New England is scheduled to host Denver on Sunday. The Titans’ outbreak is now up to 22 people, with 20 positive tests returned since Sept. 29. Tennessee is set to host Buffalo next and already has had a game with Pittsburgh rescheduled. The NFL is trying to play a full schedule amid the pandemic without isolating teams in bubbles as other sports have done.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.