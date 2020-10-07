Tennessee’s largest home has just been sold

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee’s largest home has just sold for $11 million.

Villa Collina sits on Fort Loudoun Lake outside of Knoxville.

It took 7 years to build in the 1990’s.

The original owner was Dr. Eric Barton.

The buyer’s name has been kept private.

Villa Collina offers a lot… a tri-level library, wine cellar with numerous niches and alcoves, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, spa, sauna, elevator, entertainment center, and a motor court containing a climate controlled, six-car garage that includes adjoining guest suites and staff quarters.

“I’m honored to have been able to open the doors of Villa Collina for numerous fundraisers, celebrations and other events that benefited our community and local nonprofits,” Barton said.

“Villa Collina provides the perfect location to entertain and impress guests while raising money in support of East Tennessee charities. In just a few years, we were able to raise millions of dollars to help many worthwhile organizations.”