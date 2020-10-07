Riverfront Traffic could be slowed by mural painting Thursday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A mural painting event will affect traffic around the Tennessee Aquarium on Thursday.

The River City Company has recruited volunteers to join local artist Alex Loza to create a street mural.

They are closing a block between Power Alley (AT&T Field) and Chestnut at the Creative Discovery Museum.

The work should last from 9 AM to 6 PM.

The block-long street art will be on display through mid-November.

The design will promote playing and movement.

“The artwork will create a unique visual effect using colors, repetitive shapes and stencils that mimic the Tennessee River, the Chattanooga skyline, native animals and more. There are no words utilized in the design.”