Mom To Mom – Make a Twist on Classic Banana Pudding

Here’s a little bit of a twist on a classic recipe, banana pudding. This recipe comes from the blog, Ma Mommy Mom, and it’s super easy, which is one of the reasons why I love this so much. Basically, all you need is banana cream jello pudding, banana and vanilla wafers, and, of course, these molds and whipped cream. I just followed the instructions on the back of the box for the pudding. I’ve already got mine made up. It’s nice and cool, and we’re ready to start building our molds. I actually got the molds online, they’re super easy to find and they’re really easy to clean as well.

So basically, all you want to do is put your pudding in the mold, and you can put however much you want in there, and then you can put a banana, however many bananas you want, we just like to layer these, and then you can put your whipped cream just because you want to layer it, so however much you want, I just put a little bit because I like the layering effect. Put more jello in there, add your vanilla wafers, more bananas, and then you’re ready to put your lid on. You stick it in like so, and then right on your mold right here, and you let it freeze for a few yours and you’re ready for a delicious banana pudding pop snack.

Like I mentioned before, this is a really simple recipe, not a whole lot of prep time, and your kids are going to love it. Not to mention, you can make as many popsicles with any recipe you would like in these kits right here. As always moms, we’d loved to see those recipes that you have for your kids, and we’ll see you on the next Mom to Mom.

