Meigs County Football Hasn’t Missed a Beat Despite Graduation Losses

Decatur, TN-(WDEF-TV) So much for that rebuilding year at Meigs County.

After losing in the state finals last year, the Tigers graduated the most decorated player in school history in quarterback Aaron Swafford. And here we are in 2020, and the Tigers are undefeated and ranked second in the state.

Reporter:”Given the start you guys have had this year. Aaron Swafford has graduated correct?”

Said head coach Jason Fitzgerald:”(chuckles) Aaron is gone.”

Swafford may be gone, but not the Tigers winning ways.

Said running back Will Meadows:”I think we had a lot of people graduate. I think it was like 20-something and the 3-time Mr. Football candidate. I think us coming out and playing the way we have has shown that there’s other kids who can play.”

Said linebacker Hagen Lowe:”A lot of people were talking about how we were going to have a rough season missing that many players. I think we came out and showed up and showed off.”

Said Fitzgerald:”And all summer that’s all we heard and all last winter. Aaron is gone. Now it’s time. You know we’re going to beat Meigs County now. Kids have just been kind of tired hearing it. They kind of took that personally. We’ve got a lot of good football players that have played a lot of football.”

The Tigers have good players on defense, posting three shut-outs already this season.

Said lineman Malachi Hayden:”No shade on our defense from last year, but this defense this year I feel like has a little bit better at defending the run because of our linebacker corps.”

Logan Carroll is the new quarterback. While he may not run like Swafford, running back Will Meadows comes pretty close.

Said Fitzgerald:”It’s just energy all the time from Will. He just kind of leads us with energy on the field.”

Is it possible Meigs County is better this year?

Said Hayden:”We don’t look to be better than previous players. We just look to improve on the season and get that 15 games and win that state championship every year.”