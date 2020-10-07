Henning Mayor arrested for defrauding his city

HENNING, Tennesse (WDEF) – A mayor in West Tennessee has been indicted on charges of defrauding his town.

Baris Douglas is the Mayor of Henning in Lauderdale County along the Mississippi River.

Tennessee auditors found problems with his work credit cards and contracts.

The auditors say he used the town’s debit and credit cards to charge $2,237 for his own use.

That included meals, medication, groceries and a laptop.

They also found more than $4,000 in questionable expenses on travel that didn’t have receipts.

Plus purchases of meals, lawn fertilizer and printer ink.

The audit also questioned a much larger contract.

The town, at the mayor’s urging, signed a $48,000 deal for a financial consultant.

But auditors couldn’t find any evidence that any consulting was done.

“The Town of Henning must take immediate steps to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson.

“The town does not have a purchasing policy, guidelines governing the use of credit cards, and it does not maintain inventory records for capital assets. Town officials have pledged to address these problems, and I’m hopeful they will take action.”