The Heard Aims To Help Women Struggling During Pandemic

Keosha Brewster, founder of The Heard, says her organization serving domestic violence victims is seeing even more demand in the Chattanooga area with the holidays fast approaching.

“Those times really push women into deeper depression because they think about how they can’t be with their loved ones because of abuse or they just think about the bad times that happened around Christmas and Thanksgiving,” says Brewster.

Virtual hangouts and Facebook groups have been critical to serving women in times of social distancing. Brewster says that The Heard helps women through empowerment and community.

“We encourage each other. We talk about our struggles during COVID. We talk about some of our triggers.”

Brewster says that part of the healing process involves victims seeing they are not alone, with safe spaces to connect and relate to similar experiences. For more information, visit their Facebook page.