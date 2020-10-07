Free flu shots in Chattanooga next week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department is offering free flu shots next week in a drive-thru event.

It will be next Monday through Wednesday at the same place they give Covid-19 tests.

- Advertisement -

Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

They will give the Covid tests in the morning and the flu vaccine in the afternoon, from 1:30-5:00 PM.

This is for adults, 18 and older.

You won’t need an appointment, but you do need a mask.

The free shots will continue as long as supplies last.

You can also get free flu vaccines for children (6 months through 17 years) at two other clinics. But you WILL need to make an appointment for those.

Sequoyah Health Center (209-5490) located at 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379 or at the

Pediatric Clinic (209-8050) at the downtown Health Department located at 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

“The flu vaccine is especially important right now,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The same tools we’ve been using to prevent the spread of COVID-19—wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent hand washing—will also help prevent the spread of the influenza virus.”

Of course, you can get the vaccine from your doctor or local pharmacies, but they will charge you.

The Health Department promises more flu shot events as the supply becomes available.