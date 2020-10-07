The Fall Foliage Season Expected to be Vibrant & Eventful

The leaves are already beginning to change in the Tennessee Valley.

News 12’s Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core says this season could be the most vibrant in decades.

“The best type of weather to get a real beautiful fall foliage season here is to have clear, cool nights and pleasant sunny days where we have had plenty of rain, the summer wasn’t too hot and now were seeing the perfect conditions to give us a real nice fall foliage season,” says Patrick Core.

Patrick says areas in higher elevations will start to see vibrant color in the next weeks, with the valley seeing their fall foliage towards the end of October through the first of November.

Chattanooga tourism Public Relations Manager, Marissa Bell says Chattanooga has many different ways to view the fall foliage safely.

“So, when visitors get here, they will see that theres places that you can social distance like outdoors because we have so many options there. And our attractions and hotels are doing a great job of following those clean and safe guidelines. So whether you want to see it by air, you want to go by boat or just go for a hike, you should go to visitchattanooga.com/fall to follow all those options,” says Marissa.

Bell also emphasizes the importance of supporting the local economy through tourism.

Businesses are starting to prep for the influx of visitors.

Chattanooga Southern Belle Riverboats will be still be holding their fall foliage sightseeing tours with a few changes.

They will be limiting the number of people on the boat to half capacity.

And following all CDC guidelines.

“This is, in my opinion, the very best season of the year to come for a riverboat ride. The canyon that we go down into also known as the grand canyon of Tennessee or the Tennessee Gorge is just spectacular this time of year, the foliage is amazing, the wildlife is amazing, and it is truly a great trip,” says Matt Schubert, captain of Southern Belle Riverboat.

The 8 year veteran captain will be providing a live narration throughout the trip about the wildlife, history, and geology of Chattanooga.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here at https://chattanoogariverboat.com/.

For local fall events, head to https://www.visitchattanooga.com/fall/

Reporting in Chattanooga, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.