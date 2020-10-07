East Brainerd Elementary Receives check from Office Depot

Joeli Poole
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – East Brainerd Elementary was hit hard by the easter tornadoes. 

On Wednesday, the school received a check from Office Depot as their ”round up” school because of the damage the school received earlier this year. 

The check was worth more than 4 thousand dollar and was completely funded by Office Depot customers. 

Office Depot says the school will also be presented with a second check in the coming weeks. 

“We are going to distribute the money equally between all the grade levels to allow them to be able to work together to determine the greatest needs that we have at this point,” says Jane Phillips, Assistant principal of East Brainerd Elementary.

Office Depot also collected school supplies donations and gave them to the school. 

