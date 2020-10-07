Chattanooga Red Wolves Fall 3-1 to North Texas

(chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com) Wednesday’s match between the Chattanooga Red Wolves and North Texas SC had many ups and downs that turned out to be quite the heated match. For all who were in attendance, they were able to witness a dramatic game that showed the intense competitive spirit that a lot of players possess.

Greg Hurst opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after North Texas SC’s Edwin Cerrillo was whistled for a handball. Hurst sent Carlos Avilez the wrong way and slotted home the spot kick to score his sixth goal of the season and first since August.

Nkosi Burgess and Alex Bruce scored in the second half of Wednesday afternoon’s contest to help North Texas SC come from behind to defeat Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 3-1 at CHI Memorial Stadium.

NTX responded after being awarded a free kick just outside the box which was taken by reigning League One MVP Arturo Rodriguez. Rodriguez shot over the wall and back down, ringing it off the post and in for his second goal in as many matches.

The Red Wolves had an opportunity to regain the lead just before halftime from a set piece near the corner flag. Josue Soto’s laser delivery found Hurst at the near post, but the Scotman’s header missed the target.

North Texas started the second half on the front foot, scoring a go-ahead goal three minutes after the break. The goal came from yet another dead ball situation as Rodriugez served a low cross into a pack of bodies inside the penalty area. The serve flicked off a Red Wolf and fell to Nkosi Burgess who hit it past Alex Mangels to score his first goal for the club.

Later, NTX was given a penalty from which Alex Bruce converted. He hit the shot into the top corner to give the visitors a two-goal advantage.

Soto delivered another dangerous serve into the penalty area in the 73rd minute, finding the head of Ricardo Zacarias at the top of the six-yard box, but the forward’s header went over the bar.

The missed header was the Red Wolves’ last chance to halve the deficit as the home side struggled to create in the attacking third in the final 15 minutes.

The win moves North Texas into fifth place in the League One standings, while Chattanooga remains in fourth just one point ahead of NTSC.

SCORING SUMMARY

CHA (22′): Hurst (sixth), unassisted

NTX (26′): A. Rodriguez (second), unassisted

NTX (48′): Burgess (first), unassisted

NTX (57′): Bruce (second), unassisted