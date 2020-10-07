I-24 Broad Street Project Designed for Economic Growth

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The I-24 Market and Broad Street Interchange Modification Project is expected to not only improve traffic flow but economic development as well.

“The result of this project will be an easier way to access the south side from I-24.”

T.D.O.T.’s Jennifer Flynn says instead of the current loop ramps, there will be frontage roads that will connect with Market Street, Williams Street and Broad Street.

“It’ll open up that area.”

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger says the project will be a game changer for businesses near the former Wheeland Foundry property, “Now that there’s going to be better access there, it’s going to make the property more enticing for developers to want to actually build businesses there and create a number of jobs.”

Flynn agrees, “Transportation and economic development go hand in hand. You can’t have one without the other. This has been an area that has been on the radar for a long time.”

The 31 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed August of 2023.