Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – October 6th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After A Cool Start, Some Warmer Afternoons Ahead, & Rain By Saturday!



This Morning: Expect clear skies to continue through the morning. Cooler temperatures we well, with some patchy fog by morning and lows between 47 & 53.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine back in the forecast for Tuesday. As soon as the fog burns off, it’ll be a little warmer, but pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear again for Tuesday night with lows in the low 50’s. A dry & pleasant start for Wednesday morning, followed by another nice (and slightly warmer) day.

Extended Forecast: Dry and warmer for the middle of the week with highs in the low 80’s both Wednesday and Thursday. More clouds move in for Friday, with areas of rain becoming likely for the first half of the weekend from the tropical rains of Hurricane Delta.

77 & 54 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

