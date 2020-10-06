Urban League offering Soft skills training course

CHATTANOOAGA, Tenn (WDEF) –The Urban League of Chattanooga is now offering a free virtual WIN soft skills training course to those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

The online course lasts for 5 days and is free of charge.

When completed participants will receive help in finding a job placement.

President and CEO of Urban League says this helps participants better themselves.

“They will receive a WIN certification which indicates basically they have gone through a class that teaches them how to communicate effectively, how to solve problems in the work place and how to convey professionalism in the workplace. This gives them a leg up as far as trying to secure another job,” says Warren Logan, President and CEO of Urban League

For more information on how to join the class click here.