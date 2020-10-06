Urban League offering Soft skills training course

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
CHATTANOOAGA, Tenn (WDEF) –The Urban League of Chattanooga is now offering a free virtual WIN soft skills training course to those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
The online course lasts for 5 days and is free of charge.
When completed participants will receive help in finding a job placement.
President and CEO of Urban League says this helps participants better themselves.
“They will receive a WIN certification which indicates basically they have gone through a class that teaches them how to communicate effectively, how to solve problems in the work place and how to convey professionalism in the workplace. This gives them a leg up as far as trying to secure another job,” says Warren Logan, President and CEO of Urban League
For more information on how to join the class click here.
