Salvation Army taking applications for this year’s Angel Tree

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army’s Chattanooga Area Command has opened limited in-person registration for the Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree makes Christmas possible for thousands of children and senior citizens throughout our region.

It is one of the many Salvation Army programs that support those in need during the holiday season.

Major John Edmonds told us today “The impact will be significant and I want to mention last year, last year’s number was 1500 families that we were able to assist over 5000 people that’s children and seniors as well and we did help with the holiday food boxes, the meals, and we served approximately 10,000 people last year so that’s the impact that the Salvation Army can only do because of the people of Chattanooga.”

Go to their website to sign up or learn how you can help.