Rack Room employee assaulted during boot robbery

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland police say 4 people assaulted a Rack Room Shoes employee as they made off with over a thousand dollars worth of boots.

Witnesses tell police the four suspects filled bags with Timberland boots and headed for the exit.

- Advertisement -

Police say, when confronted by a female employee trying to stop the theft, the male suspect punched her in the face.

The employee was then hit in the head with a bag of boots.

They were arrested after a lengthy pursuit on I-75.

A portion of the stolen items were recovered.

The suspects have been identified as Tavarus Crutcher, Mykia Crutcher, Desiree Logan, and Rodera Butler, all from Nashville.

They are charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Theft over $1000, and Assault.