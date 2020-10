CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police arrest two suspects in a shooting from this summer.

Back on August 31st, a male and female, who are both 16, were shot near the East Chattanooga YFD Center on Dodson Avenue.

They both survived.

Today, investigators charged two juveniles with the shooting.

Police say a 17 year old suspect faces two counts of Attempted Criminal Homicide, four counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.