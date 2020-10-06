Mocs Running Back Ailym Ford Ready to Return to Record Setting Form After Knee Injury

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) How good was first year Mocs running back Ailym Ford last season?

Good enough to be in the running for the Jerry Rice award, which goes to the nation’s top FCS freshman. Then a knee injury derailed Ford’s last three games. Now he’s looking to return to form in 2020 and beyond.

When the Mocs went to Samford in early November last year, Ailym Ford had already rushed for a thousand yards on the season.

Then five plays into the game against the Bulldogs, and Ford injured his knee.

Said Ford:”I just remember not having control of my knee. I was like man, i’m not used to this. I’ve never felt this before.”

Said head coach Wright:”It’s always hard when you lose a good player, and not just a good player, but a guy that works hard at being a good player. I mean he kind of sets the tone of how we go.”

Ford was ten yards shy of setting UTC’s single season rushing record for a freshman.

Said Wright:”You know I swear I think he could have went back in there and figured out a way to break it if we would have let him. That’s the thing. You want those guys to achieve things and do that. Not that that’s important. He know how important he is to us.”

Now Ford’s hard work is paying off in rehab.

Reporter:”How is your knee doing?”

Said Ford:”Honestly it’s better than before it got injured.”

Reporter:”Really. Why do you say that?”

Said Ford:”Because I’ve been working on my hip strength. My quad strength. Working those other muscles that help me perform better.”

An even better Ailym Ford?

The Mocs will take that.

And given how hard Ford runs, you almost expect his knee brace to explode off like Forrest Gump’s.

Said Wright:” I do worry about it at times because he bends and torques his body in some crazy ways. Thankfully it does what it’s supposed to do.”

Reporter:”Will you wear it throughout. You know the Western Kentucky game and the rest of the season?”

Said Ford:”It really depends on how I feel these next few weeks.”

Said Wright:”The more he gets hit, and the more he takes a pounding and things like that. And gets back in the groove of it, the better he’s going to be.”