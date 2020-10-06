Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger extends mask mandate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s current mask mandate was set to expire on October 8th.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Coppinger held a press conference announcing that he would be extending the mask mandate once again.

“Were going to put this directive into place for the next 45 days which will push it out until November the 22nd,” say Mayor Hamilton County Jim Coppinger.

Data from the Hamilton County Health Department shows the county’s Covid-19 cases have been on a steady decline since the mask mandate was first issued.

“ I don’t want to end up like other states in this country that have never really opened back up. I don’t want to go back to that. These numbers are fantastic and if you look at them, it shows what happens when masks are worn,” Dr. David Bruce, Pediatrics Sports Medicine.

Hamilton County Officials and physicians continue to express the importance of wearing masks while business officials add that it helps their customers feel safe.

“In June we were able to safely welcome guests back into the Tennessee Aquarium but we really didn’t see attendance start ramping up until July when the mask mandate was put into place. So it was very important for us to have that put into place,” says Thom Benson, Tennessee Aquarium.

Mayor Andy Berke released a statement saying he is grateful to Mayor Coppinger for extending the mask mandate.

The bottom line is that officials agree that masks are working to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, so in Hamilton County, we’ll have to stay “masked up” a little longer.