Falcons Lose Safety Damontae Kazee For the Year With Ruptured Achilles Tendon

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in a loss at Green Bay. Kazee was hurt in the second quarter of the Falcons’ 30-16 loss Monday night to the Packers. It was a noncontact injury as Kazee crumpled to the field while in coverage. Kazee is the fifth starter ailing in the injury-depleted secondary for the 0-4 Falcons, but he’s the first to go on season-ending injured reserve.

