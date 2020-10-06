Dread Hollow Haunted House Reopens in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Halloween fanatics are in for a treat as Chattanooga’s premier haunted house, Dread Hollow, opens to the public.

Chattanooga’s nationally recognized haunted house, Dread Hollow, officially opened October 1st. The house is known for it’s 20,000 foot facility filled with props, actors, and special effects.

- Advertisement -

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, co-creator Tim Green says the house has had to make adjustments.

“Our actors have been trained to get up in your bubble, and this year we’ve had to train them to stay away from that bubble” said Green.

Visitors will be required to make a reservation online to enter the haunted house with no tickets available at the door. On top of this, no more than groups of six will be permitted in the house at one time, and all staff and guests will be health screened prior to entry.

“Temperatures are getting checked before the actors come in. Our makeup team has had to be very creative in disguising the actors’ masks with their makeup. So yeah it’s been challenging but we’ve stepped up to it I believe.”

While visitors to Dread Hollow are expected to follow basic C.D.C. guidelines including mask wearing and social distancing, plenty of precautions being taken with workers too.

“We usually train them on getting up in your face, getting really really close and making things uncomfortable. That’s part of us being an extreme haunted attraction and of course they’ve had to back off of that this year.”

Dread Hollow will remain open until November 1st. To reserve your timed-entry, visit their website at http://dreadhollow.com.