Commission about to consider petition to remove Confederate General

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Over a thousand people have signed a petition to remove the General A.P. Stewart bust in front of the Old Hamilton County Courthouse.

Former U-T-C professor Betsy Darken started the petition and calls it a slap in the face to African Americans.

A proposal to remove the statue will be presented during the next Hamilton County Commission meeting.

The Tennessee Heritage Protection Act grants the Tennessee Historical Commission to have the final say if the statue will be removed.

SAM ELLIOTT, BOARD MEMBER/TENNESSEE HISTORICAL COMMISSION

“The county commission would have the say in starting the process. In other words they would decide to petition the commission for permission to remove the statue.”

If County commission decides deliver a petition to the historical commission, a majority vote would determine a statue removal.