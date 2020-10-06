Blackburn maintains she wears masks, urges others to do so

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn says she regularly wears masks after being photographed without a face covering at a recent White House event where several in attendance have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 68-year-old Republican from Tennessee was at the White House on Sept. 26 when President Donald Trump announced the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Blackburn also had traveled with Trump ahead of the Sept. 29 debate.

However, despite being exposed to the virus, Blackburn told reporters on Tuesday the recent events have not changed her behavior.