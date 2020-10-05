Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – October 5th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Very Fall-Like Weather This Week!



Another cold front will come through early Monday knocking highs back to the low 70’s. However, by midweek temperatures will rapidly rise to the low 80’s before another cold front comes at the end of the week. Dry outlook for the week with the next best chance for showers at the end of this next weekend.

79 & 57 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

